Mike Fisher Returning To Predators
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - The Nashville Predators have announced that former captain Mike Fisher is coming out of retirement and returning to the team.
The team has scheduled a press conference for 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, during which it’s expected to be announced.
No additional details were available.
