Mike Fisher Returning To Predators

11:00 AM, Jan 31, 2018
2 mins ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - The Nashville Predators have announced that former captain Mike Fisher is coming out of retirement and returning to the team. 

The team has scheduled a press conference for 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, during which it’s expected to be announced.

No additional details were available.  

