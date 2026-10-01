Spectrum customers: How to contact Charter to see The Spot added to their channel lineup

Charter's Spectrum service does not currently carry The Spot - Nashville 28. Spectrum customers who wish to see The Spot added to their channel lineup can contact Charter directly at (833) 267-6094 to request the station's addition. In the meantime, The Spot – Nashville 28 and Nashville Predators games can be seen here:

Over-the-Air

• Channel 28.1

Visit thefreeTVproject.org to find the best antenna for your location.

Cable

• Comcast Xfinity - Channels 17, 1028

• TDS Telecommunications - Channels 36, 1036; TDS TV+ Channel 37

• CPWS Broadband - Channel 21

• Twin Lakes Telephone - Channel 14

• Tullahoma Utilities - Channel 10

• United Telephone Company - Channel 28

• North Central Tele Cooperative - Channel 28

• West Kentucky Rural Telephone - Channel 28

• Dekalb Telephone Cooperative - Channel 28

• Volunteer Wireless - Channel 106

• Benton County Cablevision - Channel 28

• DTC Communications - Channel 28

Satellite

• DIRECTV - Channel 28

Streaming

• Predstv.com - Predators games can be seen on the direct-to-consumer (DTC) subscription streaming service Predstv.com, which can be downloaded on iOS and Android devices, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, Roku, and also be accessed on the Predators' website.

• DIRECTV Stream

• Fubo