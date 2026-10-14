William Karlsson has go-ahead goal and Golden Knights beat Predators 5-2 for 3-1 road record

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — William Karlsson scored for the second straight game to put Vegas ahead, and the Golden Knights beat the Nashville Predators 5-2 on Tuesday night.

Playing a night after losing 4-2 at Minnesota to stop a four-game skid, the Golden Knights (6-2) improved to 3-1 on the road this season.

Jack Eichel, Tomas Hertl, Trevor Connelly and Brett Howden also scored for Vegas, and Adin Hill made 25 saves.

Hill stopped a penalty shot from Jack Drury in the first period after Nic Dowd was penalized for holding on a breakaway.

Adam Edstrom had his first career short-handed goal and Ryan O’Reilly also scored for the Predators, who lost in regulation for the first time since their season opener against the Wild. Juuse Saros stopped 20 shots.

At 8:45 of the second, Edstrom had a breakaway with Nashville a man down but initially couldn't get a shot off with Eichel in pursuit. But he maintained control of the puck behind the net and guided it past Hill to tie the game at 2-all.

Karlsson restored the Golden Knights' lead at 17:44 of the second with a snap shot to the top corner of the net, and goals by Connelly and Howden about 1 1/2 minutes apart in the third gave Vegas a three-goal advantage.

Up next

Golden Knights host Calgary on Thursday.