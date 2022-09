NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nike has released the kits to be worn by the United States Men's National Team during this Fall's 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The home kit is predominately white, with the team crest near the collar.

The away version is blue tie-die with the crest in the same place as its home counterpart.

The USMNT is in Group B along with England, Iran and Wales.

Their first game will be November 21 against Wales.