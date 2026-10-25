No. 11 Tennessee falls to South Carolina 27-24

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WTVF) — No. 11 Tennessee lost 27-24 to South Carolina on Saturday after the Gamecocks kicked a 48-yard field goal as time expired.

Tennessee trailed 14-0 early before rallying to take a 21-17 halftime lead. The Vols extended that advantage to 24-17 in the fourth quarter.

South Carolina tied the game with 1:17 remaining on a touchdown run by quarterback LaNorris Sellers.

On Tennessee's next possession, quarterback George MacIntyre fumbled after being sacked, giving South Carolina the ball at the Tennessee 34-yard line with 33 seconds left.

The Gamecocks then ran down the clock before Malik Orsan made the game-winning field goal.

Sellers finished with 210 passing yards and 96 rushing yards while accounting for three touchdowns.

Tennessee returns home to face Kentucky on Nov. 7.