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No. 11 Tennessee falls to South Carolina 27-24

Tennessee South Carolina Football
Artie Walker Jr./AP Photo/Artie Walker Jr.
South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers looks to pass the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Tennessee, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Artie Walker Jr.)
Tennessee South Carolina Football
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COLUMBIA, S.C. (WTVF) — No. 11 Tennessee lost 27-24 to South Carolina on Saturday after the Gamecocks kicked a 48-yard field goal as time expired.

Tennessee trailed 14-0 early before rallying to take a 21-17 halftime lead. The Vols extended that advantage to 24-17 in the fourth quarter.

South Carolina tied the game with 1:17 remaining on a touchdown run by quarterback LaNorris Sellers.

On Tennessee's next possession, quarterback George MacIntyre fumbled after being sacked, giving South Carolina the ball at the Tennessee 34-yard line with 33 seconds left.

The Gamecocks then ran down the clock before Malik Orsan made the game-winning field goal.

Sellers finished with 210 passing yards and 96 rushing yards while accounting for three touchdowns.

Tennessee returns home to face Kentucky on Nov. 7.

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