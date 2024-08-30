No. 15 Tennessee, QB Nico Iamaleava open against in-state FCS foe Chattanooga

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Volunteers are set to open against the University of Tennessee-Chattanooga on Saturday morning.

Ranked at No. 15, the Volunteers will take the field against the Mocs at 11:45 a.m. (CT) on the SEC Network.

What's at stake?

No. 15 Tennessee can't afford to look ahead or past Chattanooga to a showdown with No. 23 NC State in Charlotte.

The Volunteers have to use their lopsided advantage in athleticism to take over and minimize mistakes. The Mocs, ranked eighth in the Football Championship Subdivision, are looking for confidence and momentum while playing at the loudest stadium they’ll encounter this season. This is quarterback Nico Iamaleava’s home debut as a starter after his first career start in Tennessee’s bowl victory over Iowa.

However, the BetMGM College Football Odds are Tennessee by 38 1/2.

Key matchup

Chattanooga’s defense yielded 160.5 yards rushing per game last season. The Mocs better be ready to tackle to stay with Tennessee.

Not only do the Vols boast an experienced — and quality — offensive line, they also have a stable of running backs. Dylan Sampson, Cameron Seldon, DeSean Bishop, Khalifa Keith and Peyton Lewis are all likely to get some carries.

The Vols rushed for 204.8 yards last year to lead the Southeastern Conference and rank ninth nationally. Sampson is the top returning rusher.

Players to watch

Chattanooga: WR Javin Whatley, a FCS preseason All-America selection, could be a handful for a Tennessee secondary that is just learning to play together. The key may be for Tennessee’s experienced defensive line to rush QB Chase Artopoeus into throwing before the route has developed.

Tennessee: DE James Pearce Jr. is poised to prove himself as an elite pass rusher after 10 sacks last season. The preseason Associated Press All-American already is being considered a possibility as the top pick in next April's NFL Draft. He also has 14 1/2 tackles for loss, making him someone the Mocs have to try and control. Too much emphasis on Pearce could free up the Vols' pass rush from the other side.

Facts and figures to the game

Tennessee starts its 128th season with a 95-26-6 record all-time in openers, not counting the 2020 game vacated under an NCAA penalty.

Tennessee coach Josh Heupel is 6-0 in openers as a head coach with his teams outscoring opponents 313-67.

Vols C Cooper Mays has not allowed a sack in 14 games.

Tennessee has won nine straight games in the series with the Mocs, not counting a 2019 vacated win.

Chattanooga last beat the Vols in 1958.

TE Jay Gibson, DT Marlon Taylor and RB Lance Jackson have been on the Mocs’ roster each of the last six years. Taylor is the Southern Conference Preseason Defensive Player of the Year.

Vols RB Dylan Sampson has 164 career carries and zero fumbles.