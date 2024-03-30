No. 2 Tennessee will play No. 1 Purdue in the Elite 8 Sunday, second time in history

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On Friday, Tennessee beat Creighton 82-75 in the Sweet Sixteen of the NCAA men's basketball tournament.

They are now advancing to the Elite Eight, where they will play No. 1 seed Purdue. The match-up is on Sunday at 1:20 p.m. — you can watch on CBS.

Stats

Purdue beat Tennessee 71-67 in the November semifinals at the Maui Invitational in Honolulu.

If Purdue wins, they make it to their first Final Four since 1980.

This is the second Elite Eight in Tennessee history, next to the 2009-10 season where the Vols beat Ohio State 76-73.

Game highlights

Entire first half was played within an eight-point window

Vols got an early lead in the second half, with an 18-0 run — but Creighton answered with 20-7 — bringing the game back to a close 62-59 at 6:04 play time

Balyor Scheierman helped start a 9-0 run for the Bluejays with a three-pointer, making it a three point game difference with 6:04 left

With 1:39 to go, the Vols got three different three-pointers for a 71-64 lead

"Tennessee went 7-of-8 at the line to extend the lead all the way to 11, 77-66, with 30.6 ticks left" (Tennessee stats website)

Baylor Scheierman scored 25 points for Creighton.

Dalton Knecht scored 26 points, five assists, six rebounds and two steals