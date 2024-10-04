No. 4 Tennessee Vols head to Arkansas looking to snap skid in Fayetteville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The fourth-ranked Tennessee Volunteers are rested and about to be tested yet again on the road in the Southeastern Conference in a place where they haven't had much success.

The Vols have lost their last three visits playing Arkansas in Fayetteville, a drought they aim to end Saturday night before finally getting to go back to Knoxville for a four-game home stand that will feature visits from Florida, No. 1 Alabama and Kentucky. Lots has changed since Arkansas last beat a team ranked in the Top Five on Nov. 13, 1999, a win that came over then-No. 3 Tennessee.

It's a big reason why Tennessee coach Josh Heupel doesn't wants his Vols peeking ahead, not in the SEC.

“The separation inside of this league is small margins," Heupel said. "You have to win in the margins in this league.”

Tennessee (4-0, 1-0) got to rest and heal up with an open date after its 25-15 win at then-No. 15 Oklahoma in the Sooners' SEC debut. Arkansas (3-2, 1-1) is banged-up after a 21-17 loss to then-No. 24 Texas A&M in Dallas last week. This is the start of a stretch where the Razorbacks will play five of six at home, and coach Sam Pittman said health is a big concern going against the Vols.

“Most of our injuries are offensively, which (are) the ones that we’re most concerned about,” Pittman said. “And the big physical D-lines I think have taken a toll on our tight end position especially. That’s the one right now I’m most concerned about. But yeah, I think it gives an advantage. We’re undefeated coming off our bye weeks. And a lot of that is because we get our players back.”

Injury updates

Tennessee should have both its starting offensive tackles back. Left tackle Lance Heard, a transfer from LSU, missed the last two games, while John Campbell left the win over Oklahoma with an injury. That should make protecting Nico Iamaleava a bit easier and allow Heupel to attack more after turning to the ground game and a slower pace to polish off the Sooners.

Arkansas starting cornerback Jaylon Braxton will miss a fourth straight game, with starting safety Hudson Clarke expected to play. The Razorbacks have a trio of tight ends banged up. Andreas Paaske is doubtful while Ty Washington and Luke Hasz are questionable.

Stingy defense

Not only is Tennessee leading the country allowing a mere 176 yards offense per game, the Volunteers also have allowed just two plays of 30 yards or longer all season — a 30 yard run and a 46-yard pass. That's the fewest in the SEC and tied for second-fewest in all of FBS.

The Vols have allowed a combined 28 points through four games or an average of 7 per game that ranks second in the country. That's the fewest points through four games of a season since Tennessee gave up 20 back in 1966 and ranks seventh since 1950 in program history. They just snapped a streak of 19 straight quarters without allowing an offensive touchdown midway through the fourth quarter of their win at Oklahoma.

Ground and pound

If Arkansas wants any chance at a victory, the Razorbacks must slow Tennessee’s rushing game, which is fourth nationally with 290 yards per game. Arkansas’ run defense is its best strength so far, with the Razorbacks ranked 21st and allowing just 93 yards a game. They will be tested by Tennessee running back Dylan Sampson, who leads the SEC in averaging 112.3 yards rushing per game and rushing touchdowns with 10.

“He’s bad. He’s bad to the bone,” Pittman said. “He’s a good player. He’s really good to make you miss, to run over you."

Action Jackson

Arkansas running back Ja’Quinden Jackson is off to a strong start. The Utah transfer ran for more than 100 yards in each of Arkansas’ first three games before being held to 37 yards by Texas A&M. He still leads the SEC with 509 yards rushing and is second with nine rushing touchdowns. Tennessee ranks second nationally in rushing defense, giving up just 50.9 yards per game.