No. 6 Tennessee visits No. 15 Oklahoma to highlight weekend's SEC action

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Predicted to be the biggest matchup of the week, the Tennessee Volunteers will face off with Oklahoma as a key Southeastern Conference game.

No. 6 Tennessee (3-0) will play at No. 15 Oklahoma (3-0), 6:30 p.m. CT on ABC. College Gameday on ESPN is setting up in Norman, Oklahoma, Saturday morning.

It's the Sooners' first Southeastern Conference game and the league opener for both teams. The Volunteers' season has been a walk in the park so far, outscoring Chattanooga, NC State and Kent State by a combined 191- 13, an SEC-record margin through three games.

Tennessee coach Josh Heupel was the starting quarterback for Oklahoma's 2000 national championship team, finishing second in the Heisman Trophy voting. He was also the Sooners' offensive coordinator for four seasons starting in 2011.

The game features two talented young quarterbacks, Tennessee redshirt freshman Nico Iamaleava and Sooners sophomore Jackson Arnold. Iamaleava directs an offense that leads the nation in scoring (63.7 points per game) and ranks second in total yards (639.3 yards per game) and third in rushing (336.3). Dylan Sampson has powered a prolific ground game by rushing for nine touchdowns already.

Arnold is leading the Sooners with 159 rushing yards while passing for 484 yards and seven touchdowns against two interceptions. Both led their teams in the bowl game last season.

The Vols are favored by 7 points, according to BetMGM.