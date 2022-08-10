Nolensville baseball squad advances to LLWS for 2nd straight year

WARNER ROBBINS, Ga. (WTVF) — Nolensville's Little League baseball team is heading back to Williamsport.

The squad defeated a team from Virginia to win the Southeast Regional Championship.

The team didn't lose a game on their way to the title.

Nolensville scored four runs in the top of the final inning to take a 5-2 lead and held Virginia scoreless in the bottom half to win.

After heading to Williamsport, the team will face the winner of the New England regional on August 17.