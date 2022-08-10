Nolensville baseball squad advances to LLWS for 2nd straight year

WARNER ROBBINS, Ga. (WTVF) — Nolensville's Little League baseball team is heading back to Williamsport.
The squad defeated a team from Virginia to win the Southeast Regional Championship.
Back ✌️ back for Nolensville Little League!#LLWS | #GirlsWithGame pic.twitter.com/waSf1cCsJ3— Little League (@LittleLeague) August 9, 2022
The team didn't lose a game on their way to the title.
Nolensville scored four runs in the top of the final inning to take a 5-2 lead and held Virginia scoreless in the bottom half to win.
After heading to Williamsport, the team will face the winner of the New England regional on August 17.