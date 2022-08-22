Watch Now
Nolensville baseball team aiming to stay perfect at Little League World Series

Posted at 6:20 AM, Aug 22, 2022
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF)  — This time last year, Nolensville's Little League team was eliminated from the global competition after losing their first two games.

2022 has been a different for this year's squad.

After victories against the New England and Mountain regional teams, Nolensville is 2-0 and find themselves in the winner's bracket going into Monday afternoon's game against the Great Lakes regional champs from Indiana.

A victory Monday will put them just two wins in a row away from the Little League World Series championship.

Watch parties have been scheduled at multiple locations in the area, the team tweeted Sunday evening.

First pitch from Williamsport is scheduled for 2 p.m.

