Nolensville baseball team aiming to stay perfect at Little League World Series

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — This time last year, Nolensville's Little League team was eliminated from the global competition after losing their first two games.

2022 has been a different for this year's squad.

After victories against the New England and Mountain regional teams, Nolensville is 2-0 and find themselves in the winner's bracket going into Monday afternoon's game against the Great Lakes regional champs from Indiana.

A victory Monday will put them just two wins in a row away from the Little League World Series championship.

Watch parties have been scheduled at multiple locations in the area, the team tweeted Sunday evening.

We are looking forward to seeing all the black out pictures tomorrow! Don’t forget to tag us. Game time is 2pm and will be on ESPN. You can catch the game at the following locations: @MillCreekBrewCo @CornerPub_Bwood @CornerPubTN @_mlrose #webelieve — Nolensville Little League Baseball (@NolensvilleLLB) August 21, 2022

First pitch from Williamsport is scheduled for 2 p.m.