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Nolensville Little League defeated in Southeast Regional championship

Baseball in the Grass
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One aged and worn hardball or baseball laying in the green grass.
Baseball in the Grass
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WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WTVF) — Nolensville Little League fell one game short of a return to the Little League World Series as they lost 4-0 to Phenix City, Alabama in the Southeast Region championship on Tuesday.

The game was delayed by almost four hours due to rain. When the game finally got underway, Alabama pitcher Kinley Rasmus was dominant, tossing a complete game shutout.

Rasmus, whose father, Cory, and uncle, Colby, both played for Phenix City in the 1999 Little League World Series before reaching the major leagues, will become the 25th girl to play in the tournament, according to Little League.

Nolensville wraps up a summer in which it won district and state championships to get to the regional tournament.

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