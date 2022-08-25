Nolensville Little League faces Texas in win or go home showdown

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTV) — It's win or go home for Nolensville baseball in the 2022 Little League World Series.

Following Wednesday's loss to Hawaii, Nolensville will take on Texas with the winner facing Hawaii again for spot in the world championship game.

Nolensville never got going in their 13-0 loss to the West Region champion from Honolulu.

Texas' only loss in the tournament also came against Hawaii, a 6-0 defeat Monday.

First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m.

If Nolensville wins, they will play in the U.S. Championship game Saturday afternoon.