Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Nolensville Little League takes on Hawaii for U.S Championship game berth

LLWS Tennessee Indiana Baseball
Gene J. Puskar/AP
Nolensville, Tenn. shortstop William Satinoff, left, celebrates after making an inning-ending catch with pitcher Jack Rhodes at the end of the sixth inning of a baseball game against Hagerstown, Ind., at the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pa., Monday, Aug. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
LLWS Tennessee Indiana Baseball
Posted at 6:20 AM, Aug 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-24 07:20:03-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF)  — Nolensville Little League will take on Hawaii Wednesday afternoon for a spot in the U.S. Championship game.

Both teams are undefeated so far in the Little League World Series with 3-0 records.

Nolensville has taken down the regional champions from the New England, Mountain and Great Lakes regions.

Hawaii has won their three games by a combined score of 29-1.

A loss Wednesday doesn't end either team's journey in Williamsport, but it does put them in the loser's bracket making it tougher to advance.

A tweet from Nolensville Little League is encouraging everyone to wear yellow to show support for the team.

The United States Championship game will be Saturday night.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap