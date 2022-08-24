Nolensville Little League takes on Hawaii for U.S Championship game berth

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nolensville Little League will take on Hawaii Wednesday afternoon for a spot in the U.S. Championship game.

Both teams are undefeated so far in the Little League World Series with 3-0 records.

Nolensville has taken down the regional champions from the New England, Mountain and Great Lakes regions.

Hawaii has won their three games by a combined score of 29-1.

A loss Wednesday doesn't end either team's journey in Williamsport, but it does put them in the loser's bracket making it tougher to advance.

A tweet from Nolensville Little League is encouraging everyone to wear yellow to show support for the team.

The United States Championship game will be Saturday night.