Nolensville Little League takes on Hawaii for U.S Championship game berth

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nolensville Little League will take on Hawaii Wednesday afternoon for a spot in the U.S. Championship game.
Both teams are undefeated so far in the Little League World Series with 3-0 records.
Nolensville has taken down the regional champions from the New England, Mountain and Great Lakes regions.
Hawaii has won their three games by a combined score of 29-1.
A loss Wednesday doesn't end either team's journey in Williamsport, but it does put them in the loser's bracket making it tougher to advance.
A tweet from Nolensville Little League is encouraging everyone to wear yellow to show support for the team.
Plan accordingly Nolensville LLB fans⚠️ We need everyone’s help spreading the word for tomorrow 📣 Be sure to tag us in those game day photos! 💛💛💛💛 @PredsNHL @NashvilleSC @NC5 @WKRN @WSMV @Gnash00 #WeBelieve #LLWS #NolensvilleLittleLeague pic.twitter.com/23nAjX3uZx— Nolensville Little League Baseball (@NolensvilleLLB) August 24, 2022
The United States Championship game will be Saturday night.