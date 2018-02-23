Ivanka Trump, US charmer-in-chief, touches down in South Korea

Flood Warning issued February 22 at 9:44PM CST expiring February 24 at 1:44AM CST in effect for: Ballard, Carlisle, Fulton, Hickman
Flood Warning issued February 22 at 9:44PM CST expiring February 24 at 1:44AM CST in effect for: Livingston
Flood Warning issued February 22 at 9:44PM CST expiring February 24 at 1:44AM CST in effect for: Daviess
Flood Warning issued February 22 at 9:44PM CST expiring February 24 at 1:44AM CST in effect for: Henderson, Union
Flood Warning issued February 22 at 9:44PM CST expiring February 24 at 1:44AM CST in effect for: Union
Flood Warning issued February 22 at 9:44PM CST expiring February 24 at 1:44AM CST in effect for: Ballard, McCracken
Flood Warning issued February 22 at 9:44PM CST expiring February 24 at 1:44AM CST in effect for: Crittenden, Livingston
Flood Warning issued February 22 at 9:44PM CST expiring February 24 at 1:44AM CST in effect for: Crittenden, Union
Flood Warning issued February 22 at 9:44PM CST expiring February 24 at 1:44AM CST in effect for: Livingston, McCracken
Flood Warning issued February 22 at 9:44PM CST expiring February 24 at 1:44AM CST in effect for: McCracken
Flood Warning issued February 22 at 9:35PM CST expiring February 23 at 11:34AM CST in effect for: Breckinridge, Hancock
Flood Warning issued February 22 at 9:35PM CST expiring February 23 at 11:34AM CST in effect for: Trimble
Flood Warning issued February 22 at 9:35PM CST expiring February 23 at 11:34AM CST in effect for: Jefferson, Meade
Flood Warning issued February 22 at 9:35PM CST expiring February 23 at 11:34AM CST in effect for: Jefferson, Oldham
Flood Warning issued February 22 at 9:35PM CST expiring February 23 at 11:34AM CST in effect for: Hancock
Flood Advisory issued February 22 at 9:34PM CST expiring February 25 at 12:00AM CST in effect for: Decatur, Perry
Flood Advisory issued February 22 at 9:32PM CST expiring February 23 at 9:32AM CST in effect for: Davidson
Flood Warning issued February 22 at 9:20PM CST expiring February 23 at 9:21PM CST in effect for: Dyer, Gibson, Obion
Flood Warning issued February 22 at 9:20PM CST expiring February 24 at 4:17PM CST in effect for: Madison
Flood Warning issued February 22 at 9:20PM CST expiring February 24 at 12:27AM CST in effect for: Fayette, Shelby
Flood Warning issued February 22 at 9:20PM CST expiring February 26 at 12:00AM CST in effect for: Hardeman
Flood Warning issued February 22 at 9:20PM CST expiring February 27 at 6:00PM CST in effect for: Dyer
Flood Warning issued February 22 at 9:20PM CST expiring February 24 at 12:00PM CST in effect for: Shelby
Flood Warning issued February 22 at 9:20PM CST expiring February 23 at 9:21PM CST in effect for: Crockett, Dyer, Lauderdale
Flood Advisory issued February 22 at 9:17PM CST expiring February 23 at 9:17AM CST in effect for: Decatur, Hardin, Perry, Wayne
Flood Warning issued February 22 at 9:16PM CST expiring March 2 at 12:55PM CST in effect for: Decatur, Hardin
Flood Warning issued February 22 at 9:10PM CST expiring February 24 at 1:10AM CST in effect for: Fulton
Flood Warning issued February 22 at 9:09PM CST expiring March 11 at 8:12AM CDT in effect for: Lake
Flood Warning issued February 22 at 9:09PM CST expiring March 13 at 5:15AM CDT in effect for: Lauderdale, Tipton
Flood Warning issued February 22 at 9:09PM CST expiring March 12 at 6:00PM CDT in effect for: Dyer, Lake, Lauderdale
Flood Warning issued February 22 at 9:09PM CST expiring March 8 at 3:00PM CST in effect for: Shelby
Flood Warning issued February 22 at 8:54PM CST expiring February 23 at 11:53AM CST in effect for: Butler, Warren
Flood Warning issued February 22 at 8:54PM CST expiring February 23 at 11:53AM CST in effect for: Butler, Muhlenberg, Ohio
Flood Warning issued February 22 at 8:54PM CST expiring February 23 at 11:53AM CST in effect for: Hardin, Nelson
Flood Warning issued February 22 at 8:51PM CST expiring February 24 at 12:51AM CST in effect for: Muhlenberg
Flood Advisory issued February 22 at 8:46PM CST expiring February 25 at 11:30PM CST in effect for: Perry
Flood Advisory issued February 22 at 8:39PM CST expiring February 24 at 12:00AM CST in effect for: Montgomery
Flood Advisory issued February 22 at 5:45PM CST expiring February 24 at 5:39AM CST in effect for: Montgomery, Robertson
Flood Advisory issued February 22 at 12:57PM CST expiring February 24 at 12:50AM CST in effect for: Franklin
Flood Warning issued February 22 at 12:23PM CST expiring February 23 at 4:23PM CST in effect for: Ballard, Carlisle, Fulton, Hickman
Flood Warning issued February 22 at 12:23PM CST expiring February 23 at 4:23PM CST in effect for: Crittenden, Livingston
Flood Warning issued February 22 at 10:48AM CST expiring February 23 at 10:47AM CST in effect for: Decatur, Hardin
Flood Warning issued February 22 at 10:02AM CST expiring February 23 at 2:02PM CST in effect for: Muhlenberg
Areal Flood Watch issued February 22 at 9:56AM CST expiring February 25 at 6:00AM CST in effect for: Carter, Lawrence
Areal Flood Watch issued February 22 at 9:56AM CST expiring February 25 at 6:00AM CST in effect for: Boyd, Greenup
Flood Advisory issued February 22 at 9:50AM CST expiring February 24 at 1:30PM CST in effect for: Davidson
Flood Warning issued February 22 at 9:49AM CST expiring February 23 at 9:45AM CST in effect for: Fayette, Shelby
Flood Advisory issued February 22 at 9:47AM CST expiring February 25 at 8:30PM CST in effect for: Perry
Flood Warning issued February 22 at 2:51AM CST expiring February 23 at 6:51AM CST in effect for: McLean, Webster
Flood Advisory issued February 21 at 10:00PM CST expiring February 24 at 1:30PM CST in effect for: Davidson
Areal Flood Watch issued February 21 at 2:22PM CST expiring February 25 at 9:00AM CST in effect for: Boone, Bracken, Campbell, Carroll, Gallatin, Grant, Kenton, Owen, Pendleton, Robertson
Areal Flood Watch issued February 21 at 2:22PM CST expiring February 25 at 9:00AM CST in effect for: Lewis, Mason
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 1:23PM CST expiring March 9 at 12:00PM CST in effect for: Lake
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 1:23PM CST expiring March 11 at 10:36AM CDT in effect for: Lauderdale, Tipton
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 1:23PM CST expiring March 10 at 10:48PM CST in effect for: Dyer, Lake, Lauderdale
Flood Advisory issued February 21 at 12:33PM CST expiring February 25 at 12:00AM CST in effect for: Decatur, Perry
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 10:54AM CST expiring February 26 at 3:00AM CST in effect for: Carroll, Gallatin
Flood Advisory issued February 21 at 10:24AM CST expiring February 25 at 5:30AM CST in effect for: Davidson
Flood Advisory issued February 21 at 10:19AM CST expiring February 26 at 6:00AM CST in effect for: Decatur, Hardin, Perry, Wayne
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 9:38AM CST expiring February 23 at 10:00PM CST in effect for: Madison
Areal Flood Watch issued February 21 at 9:05AM CST expiring February 25 at 6:00AM CST in effect for: Ballard, Caldwell, Carlisle, Crittenden, Fulton, Henderson, Livingston, McCracken, Muhlenberg, Trigg, Union
Areal Flood Watch issued February 21 at 3:22AM CST expiring February 25 at 6:00AM CST in effect for: Breckinridge, Bullitt, Fayette, Green, Hancock, Hardin, Harrison, Jessamine, Larue, Logan, Mercer, Nelson, Nicholas, Ohio, Oldham, Simpson, Taylor, Warren, Woodford
Flood Warning issued February 20 at 9:11PM CST expiring March 9 at 10:30PM CST in effect for: Lauderdale, Tipton
Flood Warning issued February 20 at 9:11PM CST expiring March 7 at 10:00PM CST in effect for: Lake
Flood Warning issued February 20 at 9:11PM CST expiring March 9 at 12:00PM CST in effect for: Dyer, Lake, Lauderdale
Flood Warning issued February 20 at 9:00PM CST expiring March 2 at 4:30AM CST in effect for: Henderson
Areal Flood Watch issued February 20 at 3:06PM CST expiring February 25 at 6:00AM CST in effect for: Crockett, Dyer, Gibson, Haywood, Lake, Lauderdale, Obion, Shelby, Tipton, Weakley
Areal Flood Watch issued February 20 at 3:06PM CST expiring February 25 at 6:00AM CST in effect for: Benton, Carroll, Chester, Decatur, Fayette, Hardeman, Hardin, Henderson, Henry, McNairy, Madison
Flood Advisory issued February 20 at 11:30AM CST expiring February 25 at 5:30AM CST in effect for: Davidson
Flood Advisory issued February 19 at 9:28PM CST expiring February 24 at 12:27AM CST in effect for: Lake
Flood Warning issued February 17 at 9:30PM CST expiring February 25 at 4:16PM CST in effect for: Decatur, Hardin
Ivanka Trump, US charmer-in-chief, touches down in South Korea
5:53 AM, Feb 23, 2018
Ivanka Trump, eldest daughter of US President Donald Trump, arrived in South Korea Friday as part of a charm offensive in the closing days of the 2018 Winter Olympics.
Trump will attend the Closing Ceremony on Sunday night and will dine with South Korean President Moon Jae-in at his residence, the Blue House, on Friday.
Her trip to South Korea has drawn inevitable comparisons with that of the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, whose attention-grabbing visit at the start of the Games was regarded as a diplomatic success for the North.
Kim Yo Jong's three-day trip overshadowed that of Vice President Mike Pence, who ignored her at the Opening Ceremony and did not stand for a joint Korean team as it entered the stadium. Analysts suggest that the decision to send Ivanka Trump to the Closing Ceremony could be an attempt by the US to regain face.
As she arrived in Seoul, Trump told waiting reporters she was looking forward to cheering on US Olympians at the end of the Games. "It is a great honour to be here in South Korea with the US delegation," she said. "We are very, very excited to attend the 2018 Winter Olympic Games, to cheer for team USA and to reaffirm our strong and enduring commitment with the people of the Republic of Korea."
Shoring up relations
It is unclear how many sporting events Trump will attend before the Closing Ceremony on Sunday night.
Accompanying her throughout the trip are administration press secretary Sarah Sanders and Allison Hooker, the new director for Korea on the White House's National Security Council.
Analysts said one of her tasks will be shoring up diplomatic relations with South Korea.
"Given the universe of dignitaries in this administration that the president could have sent to South Korea, Ivanka Trump is probably the best of the lot in terms of a relatively good reputation, having a fair amount of charisma and star power," said Evan Resnick, coordinator of the US Program at the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies, told CNN.
"In purely symbolic terms, she's probably the best face of this administration.
Seoul has promoted the 2018 Winter Games as the "Peace Olympics," after delicate negotiations with representatives from Pyongyang secured North Korea's attendance.
"In symbolic terms the Trump Administration clearly lost round one against the North Koreans and the president hopes maybe Ivanka Trump's star power will lead to a better outcome at the games' end," Resnick said.
Unlike Pence, Trump is unlikely to be upstaged by the North Korean delegation at the Closing Ceremony. Led by Kim Yong Chol, Vice Chairman of the Party Central Committee, the North Koreans are expected to arrive by train hours before proceedings begin.
Kim is the former chief of North Korea's Reconnaissance Bureau, widely considered to be responsible for a torpedo attack against a South Korean warship in 2010 that killed 46 sailors. He is also among a list of individuals sanctioned by the US and South Korea. It's unclear whether his trip to the Olympics is in breach of travel-specific sanctions.
Diplomacy could backfire
Officials in Washington said Trump "eagerly accepted" the opportunity to head to South Korea when her father suggested it.
As yet, the balance between diplomacy and ceremony on Trump trip is unclear. But Resnick said if it leaned too far towards the former, it could backfire on her father's administration.
"For Ivanka Trump to unnecessarily plunge herself into a position of starting to make policy on an issue like North Korea would be a bad idea and only increase this administration's image of being unprofessional," he said.
"If this is anything more than just a PR show, it just looks bad."
Both South Korean and US officials have been firm in saying there are no official meetings planned between the Trump delegation and North Korea, with Moon's office saying they would not facilitate any interaction.
But Resnick said if anything was scheduled, it would likely not be revealed until after the fact: "It's hard to rule anything out with this gang."