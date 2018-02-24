Lindsey Vonn scatters grandfather's ashes in South Korea

Areal Flood Watch issued February 24 at 2:50AM CST expiring February 25 at 6:00AM CST in effect for: Adair, Casey, Clinton, Cumberland, Garrard, Lincoln, Madison, Metcalfe, Monroe, Russell
Areal Flood Watch issued February 24 at 2:05AM CST expiring February 25 at 6:00AM CST in effect for: Clay, Jackson, Macon, Rutherford, Smith, Trousdale, Wilson
Areal Flood Watch issued February 24 at 2:05AM CST expiring February 25 at 6:00AM CST in effect for: Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Hickman, Houston, Humphreys, Lewis, Maury, Montgomery, Perry, Robertson, Stewart, Sumner, Williamson
Areal Flood Watch issued February 23 at 11:46PM CST expiring February 25 at 6:00AM CST in effect for: Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Hickman, Houston, Humphreys, Lewis, Maury, Montgomery, Perry, Robertson, Stewart, Sumner, Williamson
Flood Warning issued February 23 at 10:49PM CST expiring February 25 at 2:49AM CST in effect for: Daviess, Henderson
Flood Warning issued February 23 at 10:49PM CST expiring February 25 at 2:49AM CST in effect for: Daviess, Henderson
Flood Warning issued February 23 at 10:49PM CST expiring February 25 at 2:49AM CST in effect for: Union
Flood Warning issued February 23 at 10:49PM CST expiring February 25 at 2:49AM CST in effect for: Crittenden, Livingston
Flood Warning issued February 23 at 10:49PM CST expiring February 25 at 2:49AM CST in effect for: McCracken
Flood Warning issued February 23 at 10:49PM CST expiring February 25 at 2:49AM CST in effect for: Daviess, Henderson
Flood Warning issued February 23 at 10:49PM CST expiring February 25 at 2:49AM CST in effect for: Crittenden, Union
Flood Warning issued February 23 at 10:49PM CST expiring February 25 at 2:49AM CST in effect for: Daviess, Henderson
Flood Warning issued February 23 at 10:49PM CST expiring February 25 at 2:49AM CST in effect for: Livingston, McCracken
Flood Warning issued February 23 at 10:49PM CST expiring February 25 at 2:49AM CST in effect for: Livingston, McCracken
Flood Warning issued February 23 at 10:49PM CST expiring February 25 at 2:49AM CST in effect for: Ballard, McCracken
Flood Warning issued February 23 at 10:49PM CST expiring February 25 at 2:49AM CST in effect for: Crittenden, Union
Flood Warning issued February 23 at 10:49PM CST expiring February 25 at 2:49AM CST in effect for: Ballard, McCracken
Flood Warning issued February 23 at 10:49PM CST expiring February 25 at 2:49AM CST in effect for: Livingston
Flood Warning issued February 23 at 10:49PM CST expiring February 25 at 2:49AM CST in effect for: Daviess
Flood Warning issued February 23 at 10:49PM CST expiring February 25 at 2:49AM CST in effect for: Crittenden, Livingston
Flood Warning issued February 23 at 10:49PM CST expiring February 25 at 2:49AM CST in effect for: Livingston
Flood Warning issued February 23 at 10:49PM CST expiring February 25 at 2:49AM CST in effect for: Henderson, Union
Flood Warning issued February 23 at 10:49PM CST expiring February 25 at 2:49AM CST in effect for: Ballard, Carlisle, Fulton, Hickman
Flood Warning issued February 23 at 10:49PM CST expiring February 25 at 2:49AM CST in effect for: Ballard, Carlisle, Fulton, Hickman
Flood Warning issued February 23 at 10:49PM CST expiring February 25 at 2:49AM CST in effect for: McCracken
Flood Warning issued February 23 at 10:49PM CST expiring February 25 at 2:49AM CST in effect for: Henderson, Union
Flood Warning issued February 23 at 10:49PM CST expiring February 25 at 2:49AM CST in effect for: Union
Flood Warning issued February 23 at 10:49PM CST expiring February 25 at 2:49AM CST in effect for: Daviess
Flood Warning issued February 23 at 9:32PM CST expiring February 25 at 1:32AM CST in effect for: Fulton
Flood Warning issued February 23 at 9:32PM CST expiring February 25 at 1:32AM CST in effect for: Fulton
Flood Advisory issued February 23 at 9:26PM CST expiring February 25 at 12:00AM CST in effect for: Decatur, Perry
Flood Warning issued February 23 at 9:14PM CST expiring February 24 at 9:14PM CST in effect for: Decatur, Hardin
Flood Warning issued February 23 at 9:03PM CST expiring February 25 at 1:03AM CST in effect for: Muhlenberg
Flood Warning issued February 23 at 9:03PM CST expiring February 25 at 1:03AM CST in effect for: Muhlenberg
Flood Warning issued February 23 at 9:03PM CST expiring February 25 at 1:03AM CST in effect for: McLean, Webster
Flood Warning issued February 23 at 9:03PM CST expiring February 25 at 1:03AM CST in effect for: McLean, Webster
Flood Advisory issued February 23 at 7:28PM CST expiring February 25 at 11:30PM CST in effect for: Perry
Flood Advisory issued February 23 at 7:28PM CST expiring February 25 at 11:30PM CST in effect for: Perry
Flood Warning issued February 23 at 2:22PM CST expiring February 27 at 7:30AM CST in effect for: Carroll, Henry, Owen
Flood Warning issued February 23 at 2:22PM CST expiring February 27 at 7:30AM CST in effect for: Carroll, Henry, Owen
Flood Warning issued February 23 at 2:22PM CST expiring February 26 at 9:25PM CST in effect for: Franklin
Flood Warning issued February 23 at 2:22PM CST expiring February 26 at 9:25PM CST in effect for: Franklin
Flood Warning issued February 23 at 1:26PM CST expiring March 16 at 5:30AM CDT in effect for: Lauderdale, Tipton
Flood Warning issued February 23 at 1:26PM CST expiring March 16 at 5:30AM CDT in effect for: Lauderdale, Tipton
Flood Warning issued February 23 at 10:02AM CST expiring February 24 at 6:00PM CST in effect for: Obion, Weakley
Flood Warning issued February 23 at 10:02AM CST expiring February 24 at 6:00PM CST in effect for: Obion, Weakley
Flood Warning issued February 22 at 9:20PM CST expiring February 26 at 12:00AM CST in effect for: Hardeman
Areal Flood Watch issued February 22 at 9:56AM CST expiring February 25 at 6:00AM CST in effect for: Carter, Lawrence
Areal Flood Watch issued February 22 at 9:56AM CST expiring February 25 at 6:00AM CST in effect for: Boyd, Greenup
Flood Advisory issued February 22 at 9:47AM CST expiring February 25 at 8:30PM CST in effect for: Perry
Flood Advisory issued February 22 at 9:47AM CST expiring February 25 at 8:30PM CST in effect for: Perry
Areal Flood Watch issued February 21 at 2:22PM CST expiring February 25 at 9:00AM CST in effect for: Boone, Bracken, Campbell, Carroll, Gallatin, Grant, Kenton, Owen, Pendleton, Robertson
Areal Flood Watch issued February 21 at 2:22PM CST expiring February 25 at 9:00AM CST in effect for: Lewis, Mason
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 1:23PM CST expiring March 9 at 12:00PM CST in effect for: Lake
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 1:23PM CST expiring March 11 at 10:36AM CDT in effect for: Lauderdale, Tipton
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 1:23PM CST expiring March 9 at 12:00PM CST in effect for: Lake
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 1:23PM CST expiring March 11 at 10:36AM CDT in effect for: Lauderdale, Tipton
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 1:23PM CST expiring March 10 at 10:48PM CST in effect for: Dyer, Lake, Lauderdale
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 1:23PM CST expiring March 10 at 10:48PM CST in effect for: Dyer, Lake, Lauderdale
Flood Advisory issued February 21 at 12:33PM CST expiring February 25 at 12:00AM CST in effect for: Decatur, Perry
Flood Advisory issued February 21 at 12:33PM CST expiring February 25 at 12:00AM CST in effect for: Decatur, Perry
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 10:54AM CST expiring February 26 at 3:00AM CST in effect for: Carroll, Gallatin
Flood Advisory issued February 21 at 10:24AM CST expiring February 25 at 5:30AM CST in effect for: Davidson
Flood Advisory issued February 21 at 10:24AM CST expiring February 25 at 5:30AM CST in effect for: Davidson
Flood Advisory issued February 21 at 10:19AM CST expiring February 26 at 6:00AM CST in effect for: Decatur, Hardin, Perry, Wayne
Flood Advisory issued February 21 at 10:19AM CST expiring February 26 at 6:00AM CST in effect for: Decatur, Hardin, Perry, Wayne
Areal Flood Watch issued February 21 at 9:05AM CST expiring February 25 at 6:00AM CST in effect for: Ballard, Caldwell, Carlisle, Crittenden, Fulton, Henderson, Livingston, McCracken, Muhlenberg, Trigg, Union
Areal Flood Watch issued February 21 at 3:22AM CST expiring February 25 at 6:00AM CST in effect for: Breckinridge, Bullitt, Fayette, Green, Hancock, Hardin, Harrison, Jessamine, Larue, Logan, Mercer, Nelson, Nicholas, Ohio, Oldham, Simpson, Taylor, Warren, Woodford
Flood Warning issued February 20 at 9:11PM CST expiring March 9 at 10:30PM CST in effect for: Lauderdale, Tipton
Flood Warning issued February 20 at 9:11PM CST expiring March 9 at 10:30PM CST in effect for: Lauderdale, Tipton
Flood Warning issued February 20 at 9:11PM CST expiring March 7 at 10:00PM CST in effect for: Lake
Flood Warning issued February 20 at 9:11PM CST expiring March 9 at 12:00PM CST in effect for: Dyer, Lake, Lauderdale
Flood Warning issued February 20 at 9:11PM CST expiring March 7 at 10:00PM CST in effect for: Lake
Flood Warning issued February 20 at 9:11PM CST expiring March 9 at 12:00PM CST in effect for: Dyer, Lake, Lauderdale
Flood Warning issued February 20 at 9:00PM CST expiring March 2 at 4:30AM CST in effect for: Henderson
Areal Flood Watch issued February 20 at 3:06PM CST expiring February 25 at 6:00AM CST in effect for: Crockett, Dyer, Gibson, Haywood, Lake, Lauderdale, Obion, Shelby, Tipton, Weakley
Areal Flood Watch issued February 20 at 3:06PM CST expiring February 25 at 6:00AM CST in effect for: Benton, Carroll, Chester, Decatur, Fayette, Hardeman, Hardin, Henderson, Henry, McNairy, Madison
Flood Advisory issued February 20 at 11:30AM CST expiring February 25 at 5:30AM CST in effect for: Davidson
Flood Advisory issued February 20 at 11:30AM CST expiring February 25 at 5:30AM CST in effect for: Davidson
Flood Warning issued February 17 at 9:30PM CST expiring February 25 at 4:16PM CST in effect for: Decatur, Hardin
Flood Warning issued February 17 at 9:30PM CST expiring February 25 at 4:16PM CST in effect for: Decatur, Hardin
Lindsey Vonn scatters grandfather's ashes in South Korea
Don Kildow was a Korean War veteran
TMJ4
4:00 PM, Feb 22, 2018
3 mins ago
Share Article
Lindsey Vonn's grandfather, Don Kildow, has found his final resting place.
After finishing her final run of PyeongChang, the Olympic ski star spread Kildow's ashes on a special rock near the start of the men's downhill course.
Vonn said Kildow served during the Korean War but never had a chance to return to the country he admired. But he always left a part of himself in South Korea and now a part of him can stay there forever.
Fittingly, Kildow served a majority of his two years with the Army Corps of Engineers near Jeongseaon — the current site of the Olympic Alpine Center — and the exact place his granddaughter would potentially ski the final event of her prolific career.
The intensely emotional scene had a perfect ending: Vonn securing her final Olympic medal with a bronze in the downhill.
Earlier in the month, Vonn burst into tears when asked about her grandfather who died in November.
"I miss him so much," she said. "He's been such a big part of my life. And I really had hoped that he would be alive to see me (at this year's Olympics). But I know he's watching, and I know that he's going to help me and I'm going to win for him."
During the week, Vonn met with a group of South Korean men who gave her family some gifts and a letter of thanks to mark her grandfather's service during the 1950-53 Korean War.
"To be able to race for him in these Olympics was very special for me. And I tried everything I could to win for him," Vonn said. "I got a bronze, which, you know, to me was very special. And I think he would be proud of that."
In their letter of appreciation, the South Korean men said they expressed their thanks for what they call her grandfather's contribution to the freedom of South Korea.
After the Olympics, Vonn plans to go home to get ready for the World Cup finals. She said she's "enjoying the last remaining days of the Olympics" with her family.