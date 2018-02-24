'Miracurl on Ice': USA wins fifth straight match, takes curling gold
They ran the table. And gold was waiting for them at the end.
Team USA finished one of the most unlikely runs in recent Olympic memory with a 10-7 win over Sweden in the men's curling gold medal match at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games, a feat immediately dubbed the "Miracurl on Ice."
The squad turned around a 2-4 start to round-robin play with five straight wins in their final five curling matches, including Saturday's final.
PHOTOS: American curlers stun the world, take home gold medal
That final match was a 5-5 tie entering the eighth end (much like a baseball inning) with Team USA having the final shot and a chance at the equivalent of a grand slam home run. Skipper John Shuster threaded the needle for a perfect shot to take two Sweden stones out of the scoring range and give America five scoring stones, creating a virtually insurmountable 10-5 lead.
Shuster's journey of Olympic bronze in 2006, followed by failure in 2010 and 2014 and eventual removal from the U.S. team, was one of high emotion. It was his perfect-when-it-had-to-be shot that defeated Canada in the preliminaries and kept America alive, followed by his cathartic tears in an interview with NBC Sports.
Team USA's Matt Hamilton also grew into a bit of a cult star with his mustacheoed presence that helped draw the viral support for this team of everyone from Aaron Rodgers...
Win. #powerofthestash https://t.co/UTLIKPaKpA— Aaron Rodgers (@AaronRodgers12) February 24, 2018
...to Mr. T.
Congratulations USA @TeamShuster we did it! John shuster, Tyler George, Matt Hamilton, John Landsteiner and Joe Polo. Magnificent, I’m so proud of you guys! #Curling #CurlingNightInAmerica #curlingiscoolfool #teamusa #usacurling— Mr. T (@MrT) February 24, 2018