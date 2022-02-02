Shuster, Bowe to carry US flag at Winter Olympics

Curler John Shuster and speed skater Brittany Bowe will be flagbearers for the U.S. Olympic team during the opening ceremony at this year's Beijing Games.

Bobsledder Elana Meyers Taylor was initially chosen to carry the American flag. But, according to the Associated Press, since she's currently in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19, three-time Olympian Bowe will walk in her place.

The news outlet reported that the defending gold medalist and five-time Olympian would be the first curler to carry the American flag during the Winter Games opening ceremony.

Shuster and Bowe will lead the American athletes into the Bird’s Nest on Friday when the Olympics kick-off.

The opening ceremony is slated to begin in Beijing at 6:30 a.m. ET.

Primetime coverage will be aired on NBC beginning at 8 p.m. ET.