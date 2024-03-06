Watch Now
One of the smallest high schools in TN has made the state basketball tournament

Posted at 10:20 AM, Mar 06, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-06 11:20:26-05

CLIFTON, Tenn. (WTVF) — You know the movie Hoosiers starring Gene Hackman that told the story of a small Indiana school shocking everyone by winning the state title against the big schools?

Well we may have another version of that story happening right here.

Frank Hughes School in Clifton, Tennessee are in the state basketball tournament.

It's the 4th smallest school with an enrollment of 93, grades 9-12, in Division 1 Class A for public schools. Of the four smallest in the state, only two schools even field a boys basketball team.

This essentially makes Frank Hughes the second smallest high school with a basketball team in the state. And, just making it to the final eight in the class is a feat in itself.

Frank Hughes will play Jellico in the first round of the 1A state tourney at Murphy Center on March 13 at 8:45. It’s the ultimate David vs. Goliath in regards to competitive sports.

