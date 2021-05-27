Outdoor viewing party being held as Predators take on Hurricanes in Game 6

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP/WTVF) — An outdoor viewing party for the Nashville Predators game is being held at Music City Walk of Fame Park.

The party starts at 6:30 p.m. Thursday with the game scheduled to begin at 8:30 p.m. The Predators are playing the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 6 of Round 1 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp. is hosting the party and says a large video screen will show the game feed. Food and beverages will be available at the park, and attendees can bring blankets and chairs.

The Predators also announced that nearly 2,000 additional fans would be allowed inside Bridgestone Arena for the game. The Predators announced the update Tuesday, saying the NHL approved the capacity increase. A little more than 14,000 fans will now be allowed inside the arena.

This means the Predators will continue to host the largest crowd of any NHL team appearing in the 2021 Playoffs.

The Predators said the Game 6 increase is based on the success of health and safety protocols, as well as a "calibration of outside air flow requirements used uniformly throughout the League to determine venue capacities for the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs."

The puck drops at 8 p.m. The Hurricanes lead the series 3-2.