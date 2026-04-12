Patrick Yazbek, Brian Schwake propel Nashville to 2-1 victory over Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Patrick Yazbek picked up a first-half assist before scoring in the second half and Nashville SC held on for a 2-1 victory over Charlotte FC on Saturday night.

Edvard Tagseth sent a left-footed shot from just outside the center of the box past Kristijan Kahlina in the 14th minute, putting Nashville up 1-0 with his first career goal. Tagseth had four assists in 33 appearances last season as a rookie. Yazbek notched his third assist of the campaign and defender Josh Bauer added his first.

Yazbek gave Nashville a two-goal lead in the 62nd minute with his first goal this season and his second in 46 appearances over three seasons with the club. Hany Mukhtar collected his second assist of the season after entering in the 51st minute and defender Daniel Lovitz snagged his first after totaling a career-high seven last year.

Charlotte had a chance to cut its deficit in half in the 65th minute, but rookie goalkeeper Brian Schwake came up with a save on a penalty kick by Idan Toklomati to keep it 2-0.

Schwake finished with three saves for Nashville (5-1-1) in his sixth start. He lost his chance for a clean sheet when Archie Goodwin scored on a penalty kick in the 90th minute. Schwake's foul on Goodwin led to the PK.

Kahlina turned away five shots for Charlotte (3-2-2) after entering with a league-high 32 saves.

Coach B.J. Callaghan's Nashville squad leads the Eastern Conference and has allowed just four goals in seven matches.

Charlotte played without Wilfried Zaha, who was suspended for the match for yellow-card accumulation.

Nashville played the first of four straight matches on the road after finishing off a 3-0-1 homestand.

Charlotte falls to 25-7-7 at home under coach Dean Smith in regular-season play.

Charlotte and New York City FC began the day tied for second in the East, two points back.

Up next

Nashville: Visits Atlanta United on Saturday.

Charlotte: Visits New York City FC on Saturday.

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