Patriots can start a winning streak while the Titans look for 1st home win of the season

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The New England Patriots and the Tennessee Titans are a near mirror image of each other. Franchises with first-year coaches trying to find their way to more wins.

Jerod Mayo played at the University of Tennessee and now is in charge of New England after playing for the Patriots. The Titans hired Brian Callahan in January after firing Mike Vrabel, who won three Super Bowl rings as a linebacker in New England.

Callahan still is looking for his first home victory in the Titans' fourth game at Nissan Stadium this season. Both teams have young quarterbacks hurt and questionable.

Patriots player to watch

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett is expected to get his sixth start of the season — his first since being benched in favor of first-round draft pick Drake Maye, who left last week's game with a concussion. Brissett's numbers have been pedestrian, but he led New England to two go-ahead scores in the fourth quarter against the Jets, including a 14-yard scramble on a third-and-9 to keep the game-winning touchdown drive alive.

Titans player to watch

QB Will Levis. The 33rd pick overall out of Kentucky in 2023 has missed the past two games with the sprained AC joint in his right, throwing shoulder. He hurt his shoulder Sept. 30 in the lone win of the season at Miami. The Titans are hoping Levis is able to ramp up and play. If not, Mason Rudolph will make his third straight start.

Key injuries

Patriots: Maye was pulled from the Jets game by an NFL spotter and is in the concussion protocol, but he had progressed enough for limited practice during the week. ... T Vederian Lowe (ankle/shoulder) and LB Christian Elliss (abdomen) missed practice on Wednesday. ... WR Ja'Lynn Polk was also in the concussion protocol.

Titans: CB L'Jarius Sneed (quadriceps) is likely to miss a third straight game. ... RB Tyjae Spears (hamstring) is expected back.

Series notes

The franchises are both charter members of the AFL and played twice each year from 1960-69. ... The Patriots won seven straight from 2003-18, but the Titans have won two of the past three.

The Titans also are 11-7 at home. .... Tennessee won the wild-card playoff game after the 2019 season. ... The Patriots are 19-7-1 at home. ... This game features a pair of first-year coaches with Jerod Mayo, who played at the University of Tennessee, overseeing New England after playing for the Patriots.

The Titans hired Brian Callahan in January after firing Mike Vrabel, who won three Super Bowl rings as a linebacker in New England. ... Nick Folk kicked five field goals for New England the previous time these teams played. He's now in his second season with Tennessee after the Patriots traded him to the Titans.

Stats and stuff

Patriots TE Hunter Henry leads the team with 32 receptions for 358 yards. If he catches eight passes on Sunday he would be the first New England tight end with at least eight receptions in three different games since Rob Gronkowski in 2017.

The Patriots did not turn the ball over in either of their past two games. ... CB Marcus Jones averages 13.1 yards per return — second in the NFL and first in the AFC. He had a 62-yard return last week. ... P Bryce Baringer has had at least one punt of 50 yards in 25 straight games, the longest active streak in the NFL. ... He is tied for the league lead with 20 punts inside the 20 yard-line. ... The Titans have played three of their past four away from home. ... They are 0-3 at home this season.

The Titans have played a season-high eight rookies each of the past two games. ... Folk has made 97.4% of his field goals since the start of the 2023 season, which is first in the NFL in that span. ... Titans WR Calvin Ridley tied a career high with 10 catches last week when he also had a season-high 143 yards receiving. That tied his third-best receiving game of his career. ... Rudolph threw for a season-high 266 yards and ran for 29 yards. He threw a TD pass and ran for a score. ... Titans OLB Arden Key had a career-high two sacks last week and has three sacks over the past two games. He also forced a fumble last week. ... Titans WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine has caught a TD pass in each of the past three games.

Fantasy tip

Titans RB Tony Pollard had a season-high 94 yards rushing last week and has had at least 100 yards from scrimmage twice against AFC East teams this season.