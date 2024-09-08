Pavia, Vanderbilt rout Alcorn State 55-0

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Diego Pavia threw for 83 yards on 10 of 13 attempts and ran for 51 yards and a touchdown to lead Vanderbilt to a 55-0 rout over Alcorn State. Pavia, a graduate transfer from New Mexico State and the reigning Southeastern Conference player of the week, scored one of four Vanderbilt (2-0) rushing touchdowns, with AJ Newberry, Sedrick Alexander and Nate Johnson getting the others to lead Vanderbilt's balanced rushing attack. Alcorn State (0-2) could not find their stride offensively against a tough Vanderbilt defense, amassing just 28 first-half yards with only 5 rushing. The Braves have yet to score a touchdown this season after posting just three points in their season opener at UAB.

