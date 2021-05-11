Pekka's Night: Rinne shuts out Carolina ahead of playoff matchup

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Nashville Predators and Carolina Hurricanes are going to be seeing a lot of each other in the coming days.

The Preds have done all they can to set the tone ahead of their playoff series, taking two straight against Carolina in the past three days to close out the regular season.

Despite several players on both sides getting the night off to rest, Nashville got two goals from Matt Duchene on the way to a 5-0 victory.

Nashville also got shorthanded goals from Rocco Grimaldi and Tanner Jeannot.

The night belonged to Preds' shot-stopper Pekka Rinne. The team legend got the start in goal and didn't disappoint, saving all 30 shots sent his way.

After an emotional evening, the 38-year-old net minder showed he can still be counted on if his number gets called in the playoffs.

The dates and times for their Stanley Cup Playoff series are expected to be announced in the coming days.

Carolina won six of the first eight games played between the two teams this season.