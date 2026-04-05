Philip Zinckernagel, Chris Brady help Fire hand Nashville first loss with 1-0 victory

CHICAGO (AP) — Philip Zinckernagel scored 17 seconds into the match and Chris Brady made it stand up as the Chicago Fire handed Nashville SC its first loss this season with a 1-0 victory on Saturday night.

Chicago (3-2-1) stunned Nashville (4-1-1) when Zinckernagel used passes from Jonathan Bamba and Anton Salétros to score for the first time this season. It was the earliest goal ever scored by the Fire and the 10th fastest in league history.

Zinckernagel had 15 goals and 15 assists last season, his first in the league. Bamba's assist was his first after collecting 10 as a newcomer last year. Salétros earned his first in first season in the league.

Brady saved four shots for Chicago. He has posted three clean sheets and surrendered just five goals in six starts this season. It was Brady's 23rd shutout in 98 career starts — all with the Fire.

Rookie Brian Schwake had two saves for Nashville. He allowed two goals and had three clean sheets in his first five starts.

Hugo Cuypers had a run of four straight matches with a goal come to an end for Chicago, which began a stretch of playing five of six matches at Soldier Field.

Nashville swept the Fire last season and had won four in a row in the series — three by shutouts. Nashville leads the series 6-2-2.

Up next

Nashville: Visits Charlotte FC on Saturday.

Chicago: Hosts Atlanta United on Saturday.

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