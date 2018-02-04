Photos of Super Bowl LII in Minneapolis
Hundreds of thousands of people are in Minneapolis today celebrating the Super Bowl — the coldest location for the big game to-date.
Temperatures are expected to reach around 5 or 6 degrees in the Minnesota city where the New England Patriots will battle the Philadelphia Eagles inside the U.S. Bank Stadium dome. There will be 66,000 fans in the stadium.
The game kicks off at 6:30 p.m. Eastern. Singer P!NK will perform the National Anthem, and Justin Timberlake is the half-time performer.
