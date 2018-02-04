Photos of Super Bowl LII in Minneapolis

7:18 AM, Feb 4, 2018

Fans make their way through the Nicollet Mall during the Super Bowl Live event on February 3, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Super Bowl LII will be played at US Bank Stadium on February 4th between the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles. 

Hundreds of thousands of people are in Minneapolis today celebrating the Super Bowl — the coldest location for the big game to-date.

Temperatures are expected to reach around 5 or 6 degrees in the Minnesota city where the New England Patriots will battle the Philadelphia Eagles inside the U.S. Bank Stadium dome. There will be 66,000 fans in the stadium.

The game kicks off at 6:30 p.m. Eastern. Singer P!NK will perform the National Anthem, and Justin Timberlake is the half-time performer.

