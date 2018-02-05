P!nk explains what she took out of her mouth at Super Bowl LII

Mostly Cloudy
MINNEAPOLIS, MN - FEBRUARY 04: Pink sings the national anthem prior to Super Bowl LII between the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles at U.S. Bank Stadium on February 4, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
With a single tweet, pop star P!nk answered the question much of America was asking at the beginning of Super Bowl LII Sunday. It was a throat lozange.
Cameras caught the singer taking something out of her mouth a split second before singing "The Star Spangled Banner" before the game.
P!nk was suffering from the flu leading up to the game, so apparently needed every last bit of medicine right up to the moment of her performance.
She seemed to sing to a pre-recorded track, since the performance had an orchestra accompaniment and there wasn't one on the field.
Leslie Odom Jr. also performed "America the Beautiful" before the game and Justin Timberlake headline the much anticipated halftime show.
It was a throat lozenge
