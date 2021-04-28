Power Played: Preds come up on the short end of eleven goal thriller against Panthers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — In a game where the red light above both teams nets may have needed a light bulb change, Nashville came up just short.

The Preds fell 7-4 to the Panthers Tuesday night in Smashville.

Goaltender Juuse Saros faced more than 50 shots on the night, less than 24 hours removed from a 39-save performance against Florida.

A five goal 2nd Period saw Nashville go into the final frame up 4-3, but the Panthers scored two goals in less than two and half minutes in the 3rd Period to take the lead for good.

The Panthers scored three power play goals on the night including a backbreaking goal in the 3rd Period.

Ryan Ellis scored two goals for Nashville. Luke Kunin and Tanner Jeannot continued their strong play with goals of their own.

The Preds will now get three days to rest and regroup before a massive showdown with Dallas Saturday night inside Bridgestone Arena.