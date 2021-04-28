Watch
Power Played: Preds come up on the short end of eleven goal thriller against Panthers

Nashville gives up three power play goals in loss
Mark Humphrey/AP
Florida Panthers defenseman Brandon Montour (62) moves the puck past Nashville Predators center Calle Jarnkrok (19) in the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, April 27, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Posted at 9:38 PM, Apr 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-27 22:40:08-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — In a game where the red light above both teams nets may have needed a light bulb change, Nashville came up just short.

The Preds fell 7-4 to the Panthers Tuesday night in Smashville.

Goaltender Juuse Saros faced more than 50 shots on the night, less than 24 hours removed from a 39-save performance against Florida.

A five goal 2nd Period saw Nashville go into the final frame up 4-3, but the Panthers scored two goals in less than two and half minutes in the 3rd Period to take the lead for good.

The Panthers scored three power play goals on the night including a backbreaking goal in the 3rd Period.

Ryan Ellis scored two goals for Nashville. Luke Kunin and Tanner Jeannot continued their strong play with goals of their own.

The Preds will now get three days to rest and regroup before a massive showdown with Dallas Saturday night inside Bridgestone Arena.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
