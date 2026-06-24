Predators acquire Jack Drury, Chase Bradley in trade with Avalanche

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Nashville Predators have acquired forwards Jack Drury and Chase Bradley, along with Colorado's third-round pick in the 2029 NHL Draft, in a trade with the Colorado Avalanche, according to a release from the Nashville Predators.

In exchange, Nashville sent forwards Zachary L'Heureux and Fedor Svechkov to Colorado.

"Jack Drury is a hard-working, reliable, full-sheet of the ice center who can handle the tough assignments while being elite in the face-off circle," Predators President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Chris MacFarland said in a statement. "His addition to our forward group bolsters our depth in the middle of the ice, and we're thrilled to have him on our roster. We're also excited to add Chase Bradley – another young forward who's had some NHL experience – to our overall organizational depth at forward."

Drury, 26, appeared in all 82 games for the Avalanche during the 2025-26 season, matching his career high with 27 points on 10 goals and 17 assists. He also ranked among the NHL's top face-off specialists, winning 58.1% of his draws, according to the Predators.

Originally selected by the Carolina Hurricanes in the second round of the 2018 NHL Draft, Drury has totaled 82 points in 268 NHL games with Carolina and Colorado.

Bradley, 24, spent the 2025-26 season with the AHL's Colorado Eagles, recording 12 points in 42 regular-season games before adding 10 points during the Calder Cup Playoffs. He made his NHL debut with Colorado in November 2024 after playing three seasons at the University of Connecticut.

The trade also gives Nashville an additional third-round selection in the 2029 NHL Draft. According to the Predators, the team now owns eight picks in the 2029 draft, including two third-round selections and one pick in each of the other six rounds.