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Predators announce 2026 preseason schedule

Preds, Blues Face Pivotal Game Four
Nashville Predators
Nashville Predators logo
Preds, Blues Face Pivotal Game Four
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NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Nashville Predators have announced their four-game 2026 preseason schedule, which includes two home games at Bridgestone Arena.

According to the Predators, the preseason begins Sept. 20 with a 4 p.m. CT road game against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Benchmark International Arena. Nashville will then host Tampa Bay on Sept. 22 at 7 p.m. CT at Bridgestone Arena.

The Predators will wrap up the preseason with a home-and-home series against the reigning Stanley Cup champion Carolina Hurricanes. Nashville will travel to First Horizon Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina, on Sept. 24 for a 6 p.m. CT matchup before hosting the Hurricanes at Bridgestone Arena on Sept. 26 at 2 p.m. CT.

The team also announced its offseason schedule leading into the preseason. Rookie Camp is set to begin Sept. 11 in Nashville before players travel to North Carolina for a rookie tournament Sept. 13-14. Training Camp is scheduled to begin Sept. 16.

The Predators said tickets for the two home preseason games will go on sale at a later date through Ticketmaster.

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