Predators announce departure of longtime executive Brian Poile

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Brian Poile is leaving the Nashville Predators after nearly 16 years with the organization.

Predators President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Chris MacFarland announced the move Friday evening.

“On behalf of the entire Predators organization, I want to thank Brian for his commitment and contributions to our franchise for almost 16 years, including the last eight as assistant general manager,” MacFarland said. “While we are moving in a different direction, Brian’s character, work ethic, passion for the game of hockey, love for the Preds and respect for our fanbase was deeply appreciated. We wish him and his family all the best going forward.”

Poile first joined the Predators in 2010 as director of hockey operations before being promoted to assistant general manager in 2018.

During his time with the franchise, Poile worked in several areas of the team’s hockey operations department, including roster management, salary cap oversight, contract negotiations, budgeting and day-to-day administrative operations.

“I would like to sincerely thank the Nashville Predators organization for all the opportunities I have been afforded for the past 16 years,” Poile said. “I would also like to thank Bill Haslam, our owners, Sean Henry, Michelle Kennedy, Barry Trotz, our business team and our entire hockey operations department for making Smashville such a special place. I am beyond grateful for my time with the Predators and so proud of the impact we have made together on and off the ice in Nashville. My family and I will carry many wonderful memories as we move forward – we will always have the Predators in our hearts.”