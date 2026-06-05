Predators hire Hall of Famer Rob Blake as EVP of hockey operations

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Nashville Predators announced Friday the hiring of Hockey Hall of Fame defenseman and former Los Angeles Kings general manager Rob Blake as executive vice president of hockey operations.

Predators President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Chris MacFarland said Blake will work alongside him in all areas of hockey operations, including player development, team strategy, free agency, scouting and drafting.

“We are ecstatic to welcome Rob Blake to the Nashville Predators as our executive vice president of hockey operations,” MacFarland said. “Rob is a two-time Stanley Cup winner, member of the Hockey Hall of Fame and a legend of our game.”

MacFarland also praised Blake’s front-office experience, saying he will play a key role as the organization works to build a winning team in Nashville.

Blake, 56, most recently served as vice president of hockey operations and general manager of the Los Angeles Kings from the 2017-18 season through 2024-25. During his eight seasons as general manager, the Kings posted a 309-238-71 regular season record and reached the Stanley Cup Playoffs five times.

His tenure in Los Angeles included acquiring forward Kevin Fiala, drafting Quinton Byfield with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 NHL Draft and selecting defenseman Brandt Clark in the 2021 NHL Draft. Blake also negotiated long-term contracts for veteran captain Anze Kopitar and forward Adrian Kempe.

“My family and I are very excited to join the Predators franchise and would like to thank Chris MacFarland for his trust in me,” Blake said. “This is an organization with a great history and a very bright future, and I am thrilled to be a part of it.”

Before moving into management, Blake built a decorated NHL playing career across 20 seasons with Los Angeles, Colorado and San Jose. He won the Norris Trophy in 1998 as the league’s top defenseman and captured a Stanley Cup with the Colorado Avalanche in 2001.

A seven-time NHL All-Star, Blake was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2014 and also won multiple international gold medals with Team Canada, including at the 2002 Winter Olympics.

The Predators are now preparing for several major offseason events, including the NHL Draft later this month, development camp and the start of free agency on July 1.