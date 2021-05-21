Predators-Hurricanes to play Game 3 tonight in Nashville; what you need to know

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Nashville Predators are taking the ice at home in Round One of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, and even though Music City is back, there are still COVID safety protocols fans will have to follow.

Before you go inside Bridgestone Arena, you have to fill out a COVID-19 symptom screening form, and it will let you know if you're cleared to come into the building. A little more than 12,000 fans will be allowed in, so Bridgestone will be at about 70% capacity.

Face masks are still required for when you're inside and even on the plaza. You can take it off when you're eating or drinking. However, if you or someone you’re with can't wear one for medical reasons, you needed to let the arena know a least a day ahead.

Keeping everything clean is a huge priority still, so common areas will be sanitized frequently. There will also be hand sanitizing stations throughout the venue, cashless transactions and a mobile-only ticket policy.

There are also marks around the arena, reminding people to social distance

Now, the game isn't the only part fans can look forward to – there’s a lot of action going on before puck drop.

A Bridegstone Plaza Party kicks off at 3 p.m., where you can join GNASH and the energy team for live music, giveaways, food and games. Then at 4 p.m., there will be a "Walk Of Fame Preds Party" in the park just across the street.

Of course, the fan experience wouldn't be complete without the Smash car. Fans will get a chance to use a hammer to smash a car with the opposing team's logo on it . All the proceeds go to the Predators foundation.

Something new for this year's pre-game experience is the Preds lights app where fans can use it for the light show and get new on-screen content, filters for selfies and discounts.