Predators make the playoffs despite 5-4 OT loss to Flames

Flames Predators Hockey
Mark Humphrey/AP
Nashville Predators' Mattias Ekholm (14) moves the puck ahead of Calgary Flames' Calle Jarnkrok (91) in the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, April 26, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Posted at 5:41 AM, Apr 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-27 06:41:52-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Matthew Tkachuk forced overtime by scoring with a second left in the third and Elias Lindholm’s OT goal secured the Calgary Flames’ 5-4 victory over the Nashville Predators.

Despite losing its third straight, Nashville clinched a wild-card spot thanks to Dallas’ shootout win over Vegas.

Dillon Dube scored twice and Noah Hanifin also had a goal for Calgary. Dan Vladar made 19 saves. Filip Forsberg scored two power-play goals, Matt Duchene had a goal and two assists and Roman Josi had one goal and one assist for the Predators. Juuse Saros made 30 saves but left the game with 6:32 remaining and was replaced by David Rittich, who made 3 saves.

This will be the eighth consecutive playoff appearance for the Preds.

