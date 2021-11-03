Predators to retire Pekka Rinne’s No. 35 next year at Bridgestone Arena

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Nashville Predators will retire Pekka Rinne’s No. 35 at Bridgestone Arena in 2022.

The Preds announced Wednesday that the team will retire the number on Feb. 24 ahead of that night’s game against the Dallas Stars.

Rinne, who played his entire NHL career in Nashville, will become the first player in the history of the Predators organization to have his jersey retired.

“After playing my first game with the Nashville Predators in 2005, I could have never dreamed that my jersey would be retired 16 years later,” Rinne said in a release. “It’s the ultimate recognition for an individual player. I’m very grateful for the Predators organization and the City of Nashville. I cannot wait to celebrate that moment with my family, friends, teammates, coaches, staff and the fans at Bridgestone Arena.”

Rinne announced his retirement from the league back in July after a 15-year career.

During his 683 games with the Preds, the 38-year-old became a franchise leader in his position, with 369 wins, a 2.43 goals-against average, 39,413:29 total TOI, 60 shutouts and 17,627 saves. He's one of just 12 goaltenders in league history with at least 350 wins and 60 shutouts.

Rinne was the final pick of the now-extinct eighth round of the NHL draft in 2004. He is a four-time finalist for the Vezina Trophy, winning the award that is given to the league's top goalie in 2018 while leading the Preds to the President's Trophy a year after the team played in the Stanley Cup Final.