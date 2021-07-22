Preds 2021-22 season schedule released

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Nashville Predators know their foes for upcoming NHL season.

The league released the schedules for every team Thursday evening.

Nashville will open the season with four straight home games, including the opener against the expansion Seattle Kraken.

Bridgestone Arena will host 40 of the Preds 41 home games with Nissan Stadium being the site for a Stadium Series game against the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning.

The Preds will return to a full schedule after playing a 56 game shortened season last year due to COVID-19.

Click here to see the Preds' season schedule in its entirety. Start times have yet to be announced.