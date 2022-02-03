Watch
Sports

Actions

Preds all-stars Josi, Saros set to compete in weekend skills competition

items.[0].image.alt
Nashville Predators
Nashville Predators logo
Preds, Blues Face Pivotal Game Four
Posted at 2:54 PM, Feb 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-03 16:13:06-05

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Both of the Nashville Predators' all-stars will be competing in skills competitions Saturday night during All-Star weekend in Las Vegas.

Preds goalie Juuse Saros will compete in the Dunkin' NHL Save Streak along with seven other all-star netminders.

Roman Josi, the Preds captain, will compete in the Discover NFL Fountain Face-Off.

The new event will take place at the iconic fountains outside of the Bellagio on the Vegas strip.

Players will travel by boat and will have to shoot pucks into five targets in the least amount of time.

The NHL All-Star game will be held Sunday afternoon.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap