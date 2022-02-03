Preds all-stars Josi, Saros set to compete in weekend skills competition

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Both of the Nashville Predators' all-stars will be competing in skills competitions Saturday night during All-Star weekend in Las Vegas.

Preds goalie Juuse Saros will compete in the Dunkin' NHL Save Streak along with seven other all-star netminders.

Roman Josi, the Preds captain, will compete in the Discover NFL Fountain Face-Off.

The new event will take place at the iconic fountains outside of the Bellagio on the Vegas strip.

Players will travel by boat and will have to shoot pucks into five targets in the least amount of time.

The NHL All-Star game will be held Sunday afternoon.