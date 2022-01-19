Preds announce rescheduled dates due to COVID postponements

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Nashville Predators have announced rescheduled dates for games that had been postponed earlier in the season due to COVID-19.

The Preds will play the Winnipeg Jets February 12 inside Bridgestone Arena. They will also host the Calgary Flames April 19.

Road games against Dallas, Carolina, Florida and Ottawa were rescheduled for February 7, February 18, February 22 and April 7 respectively.

A home game scheduled for April 2 against the Washington Capitals has also been moved up to February 15.

The Preds also announced Wednesday they were pushing back the start time of their game Saturday by 30 minutes to accommodate the Titans playoff game across the river against the Bengals.