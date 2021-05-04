Preds blow three goal lead, still get OT win against Columbus

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville raced out to a 3-0 lead heading into the 3rd Period, but didn't make things easy for themselves.

Columbus pushed the game to overtime before a Roman Josi goal gave the Preds the victory.

The Preds moved closer to clinching the final playoff berth in the Central Division with the win.

Nashville's big guns got the Preds the three-goal cushion with goals in the 2nd Period coming from Filip Forsberg, Ryan Johansen and Roman Josi.

Emil Bemstrom scored a hat trick of goals in the 3rd Period to tie the game at three with just under five minutes to play.

In the extra frame, The Captain would get his second goal of the game to secure the win and the two points that go along with it.

Nashville will stay in the Buckeye State for a Wednesday night date with the Blue Jackets.

The Preds can clinch a playoff spot if they win and the Stars lose to the Tampa Bay Lightning Wednesday.