Preds celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with logo, warmup jersey

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Nashville Predators will celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month during Friday night's preseason matchup against Tampa Bay.

The team will wear a commemorative jersey during warmups.

The jerseys can be bid on by texting Preds to 76278 with the proceeds going to the Preds Foundation

We are celebrating #HispanicHeritageMonth at tonight’s game! Our guys will be wearing these 🔥🔥 jerseys during pregame warmups. You can bid on these by texting Preds to 76278! Auction closes at the start of the 3rd period!@PredsNHL pic.twitter.com/JPyxT9N674 — Preds Foundation (@PredsFoundation) September 30, 2022

The organization also announced El Jefe will broadcast every Preds regular season game for the second season running.

A Hispanic Heritage-themed Plaza Party will happen before the game.