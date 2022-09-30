Watch Now
Preds celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with logo, warmup jersey

Nashville Predators
Posted at 10:41 AM, Sep 30, 2022
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF)  — The Nashville Predators will celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month during Friday night's preseason matchup against Tampa Bay.

The team will wear a commemorative jersey during warmups.

The jerseys can be bid on by texting Preds to 76278 with the proceeds going to the Preds Foundation

The organization also announced El Jefe will broadcast every Preds regular season game for the second season running.

A Hispanic Heritage-themed Plaza Party will happen before the game.

