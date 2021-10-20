Preds defeat Kings to pickup first win of season

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Third period goals by Matt Duchene and Tanner Jeannot was enough to push the Predators to their first victory of the season.

Nashville defeated the Los Angeles Kings 2-1 to get a much needed win.

Anze Kopitar's second period goal put the Kings up 1-0 heading into the final frame.

Matt Duchene tied the game at one 67 seconds into the third period with a power play goal.

Jeannot then gave the Preds the lead for good less than four minutes later.

The Preds will host the New York Rangers inside Bridgestone Arena Thursday night before hitting the road for the first time of the season against Winnipeg.