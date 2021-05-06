Watch
Preds get closer to playoffs despite loss to Blue Jackets

Jay LaPrete/AP
Nashville Predators' Dante Fabbro, left, and Columbus Blue Jackets' Cam Atkinson chase the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, May 5, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
Posted at 8:33 PM, May 05, 2021
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tampa Bay did their part to help the Predators clinch a playoff spot Wednesday night.

Nashville didn't do theirs.

The Preds fell 4-2 to Columbus Wednesday night meaning there is still work to do for Nashville to get in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Nashville was tied 2-2 with Columbus late in the 3rd Period, but a Mikhail Grigorenko shot past Juuse Saros gave the Blue Jackets the win and an empty net goal set the score.

Dallas' loss to Tampa Bay tightened the Preds' grasp on the playoffs with just two games remaining on the schedule.

Nashville will host Carolina Saturday and Monday inside Bridgestone Arena with the opportunity to clinch a playoff berth in front of a home crowd.

