Preds get closer to playoffs despite loss to Blue Jackets

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tampa Bay did their part to help the Predators clinch a playoff spot Wednesday night.

Nashville didn't do theirs.

The Preds fell 4-2 to Columbus Wednesday night meaning there is still work to do for Nashville to get in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Nashville was tied 2-2 with Columbus late in the 3rd Period, but a Mikhail Grigorenko shot past Juuse Saros gave the Blue Jackets the win and an empty net goal set the score.

Dallas' loss to Tampa Bay tightened the Preds' grasp on the playoffs with just two games remaining on the schedule.

Nashville will host Carolina Saturday and Monday inside Bridgestone Arena with the opportunity to clinch a playoff berth in front of a home crowd.