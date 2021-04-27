Watch
Preds keep playoff dreams alive in 4-1 scrap against Florida

Mark Humphrey/AP
Florida Panthers center Frank Vatrano (77) battles Nashville Predators' Colton Sissons (10) and Yakov Trenin (13) in the first period of an NHL hockey game Monday, April 26, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Posted at 9:35 PM, Apr 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-26 22:35:19-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville kept their playoff aspirations alive Monday night inside Bridgestone Arena, defeating the Florida Panthers 4-1.

The Preds scored four unanswered goals after Florida opened the scoring early in the 1st Period.

Balanced scoring continues to be a strength for John Hynes' club. Mikael Granlund, Nick Cousins, Erik Haula and Yakov Trenin were all able to find the back of the net.

Juuse Saros continued his hot streak in goal, stopping all but one of the 39 shots Florida put on net.

The Preds remain ahead of the Dallas Stars on points in the Central Division. The Stars do have games in hand in the race for the Central's last playoff spot.

Nashville will host the Panthers again Tuesday night and get a few days rest before a big showdown with Dallas Saturday night in Smashville.

