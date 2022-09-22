Watch Now
Preds legend Pekka Rinne returns to team as special advisor

Mark Zaleski/AP
FILE - Nashville Predators goaltender Pekka Rinne (35) waves to the crowd during a standing ovation after the Predators defeated the Carolina Hurricanes in an NHL hockey game in Nashville,Monday, May 10, 2021. The Predators have wasted little time honoring the Finnish goaltender who led them to their lone Stanley Cup Final in 2017, and days of festivities celebrating Pekka Rinne will be capped Thursday night, Feb. 24, 2022, by making the 2018 Vezina Trophy winner the first player in franchise history to have his jersey retired before Nashville's game against Dallas only months after he wrapped up his 15-year career with the franchise. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski, File)
Posted at 10:29 AM, Sep 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-22 11:29:57-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF)  — The greatest player in Nashville Predators history is returning to the franchise.

Pekka Rinne will re-join the team as a Special Alumni Advisor.

The team says Rinne with help with the Preds' goalie prospects in Nashville, Milwaukee and overseas.

Rinne will also serve as an ambassador for the Nashville Predators Foundations and appear in alumni activities.

"Since his retirement from playing, we've reminisced fondly about all the memories Pekka provided not only everyone in our organization but Predators fans worldwide, so we couldn't be more excited to welcome him back in this capacity," said Predators General Manager David Poile.

He is the only Nashville Predator to have his number retired by the franchise and leads the team in every career goaltending category.

