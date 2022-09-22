Preds legend Pekka Rinne returns to team as special advisor

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The greatest player in Nashville Predators history is returning to the franchise.

Pekka Rinne will re-join the team as a Special Alumni Advisor.

The team says Rinne with help with the Preds' goalie prospects in Nashville, Milwaukee and overseas.

Rinne will also serve as an ambassador for the Nashville Predators Foundations and appear in alumni activities.

"Since his retirement from playing, we've reminisced fondly about all the memories Pekka provided not only everyone in our organization but Predators fans worldwide, so we couldn't be more excited to welcome him back in this capacity," said Predators General Manager David Poile.

He is the only Nashville Predator to have his number retired by the franchise and leads the team in every career goaltending category.