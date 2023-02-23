Watch Now
Preds lose Ryan Johansen for rest of the season following leg surgery

Nashville Predators center Ryan Johansen (92) celebrates after the team's 7-3 win against the Florida Panthers in an NHL hockey game Saturday, Feb.18, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)
Posted at 10:39 AM, Feb 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-23 11:39:06-05

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Nashville Predators will have to push for the playoffs without Ryan Johansen.

The team announced Thursday Johansen will be out for up to 3 months following surgery on his right leg.

Johansen has 12 goals and 16 assists in an underwhelming follow up season to his 63 point effort last year.

He was injured Tuesday in the Preds win against the Vancouver Canucks.

The injury appeared to happen when his leg was cut by a Canucks player's skate.

The Preds are fighting for a wild card spot to make the playoffs.

