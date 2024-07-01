Preds make splash in free agency, signing Stamkos among others

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Nashville Predators are going for it.

Reports from NHL insider Pierre LeBrun have multi-time Stanley Cup champion Steven Stamkos coming to Smashville in free agency.

But wait, there's more.

LeBrun reports the Preds are also signing two defensemen in Jonathan Marchessault and Brady Skjei.

Contract details will be confirmed by the organization, but early reports show the team dedicating more than $20 million a season to the new signings.

The 34-year-old Stamkos had spent his entire career with the Tampa Bay Lightning where he went to four Stanley Cup finals, hoisting the cup in 2020 and 2021.

Stamkos led the NHL in goal scoring in 2010 and 2012.

Marchessault was the playoff MVP of the Vegas Golden Knight's cup winning season in 2023.

Skjei represents the biggest financial commitment of the trio with a reported seven year contract worth $7 million a season.

Nashville made a surprise run to the playoffs last season, in what was supposed to be a rebuilding year, before falling to the Vancouver Canucks in six games.