Preds release jerseys for upcoming Stadium Series game

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville's jerseys for the upcoming NHL Stadium Series have hit the market for pre-order.

The team made the announcement on Twitter Thursday afternoon, with the help of legendary goaltender Pekka Rinne.

You can't let Pekka down! Preorder your Stadium Series jersey now.



Preorder by visiting https://t.co/KYXJd9Shnn or in person at Bridgestone Arena. Tickets are available now --> https://t.co/CMwICl3Kss pic.twitter.com/tjdX6nVqn4 — Nashville Predators (@PredsNHL) December 2, 2021

The navy colored jerseys feature the iconic Smashville nickname in large letters and the trademark Tri-Star guitar pick in the middle.

Nashville will play the Tampa Bay Lightning inside Nissan Stadium February 26.