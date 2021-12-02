Preds release jerseys for upcoming Stadium Series game

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville's jerseys for the upcoming NHL Stadium Series have hit the market for pre-order.
The team made the announcement on Twitter Thursday afternoon, with the help of legendary goaltender Pekka Rinne.
You can't let Pekka down! Preorder your Stadium Series jersey now.— Nashville Predators (@PredsNHL) December 2, 2021
Preorder by visiting https://t.co/KYXJd9Shnn or in person at Bridgestone Arena. Tickets are available now --> https://t.co/CMwICl3Kss pic.twitter.com/tjdX6nVqn4
The navy colored jerseys feature the iconic Smashville nickname in large letters and the trademark Tri-Star guitar pick in the middle.
Nashville will play the Tampa Bay Lightning inside Nissan Stadium February 26.