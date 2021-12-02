Watch
Sports

Actions

Preds release jerseys for upcoming Stadium Series game

items.[0].image.alt
Nashville Predators
Preds Jersey.JPG
Posted at 4:27 PM, Dec 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-02 17:27:24-05

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville's jerseys for the upcoming NHL Stadium Series have hit the market for pre-order.

The team made the announcement on Twitter Thursday afternoon, with the help of legendary goaltender Pekka Rinne.

The navy colored jerseys feature the iconic Smashville nickname in large letters and the trademark Tri-Star guitar pick in the middle.

Nashville will play the Tampa Bay Lightning inside Nissan Stadium February 26.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap