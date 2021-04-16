Watch
Preds rocked by division leading Hurricanes 4-1

Gerry Broome/AP
Nashville Predators defenseman Mattias Ekholm, left, chases the puck with Carolina Hurricanes right wing Jesper Fast (71) during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, April 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
Posted at 8:38 PM, Apr 15, 2021
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Carolina Hurricanes put an end to the Preds winning ways Thursday night taking down Nashville 4-1 in Raleigh.

Carolina scored the first three goals of the game, all within a seven minute stretch, and was able to hold off the Preds the rest of the way.

Erik Haula scored a shorthanded goal in the 3rd Period for the Preds only tally of the game. Carolina added a goal late to set the score.

Carolina has won all four meetings against Nashville so far this season and are in first place in the NHL's Central Division. Nashville remains in fourth place.

The two teams will go at it again Saturday at PNC Arena.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
