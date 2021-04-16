Preds rocked by division leading Hurricanes 4-1

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Carolina Hurricanes put an end to the Preds winning ways Thursday night taking down Nashville 4-1 in Raleigh.

Carolina scored the first three goals of the game, all within a seven minute stretch, and was able to hold off the Preds the rest of the way.

Erik Haula scored a shorthanded goal in the 3rd Period for the Preds only tally of the game. Carolina added a goal late to set the score.

Carolina has won all four meetings against Nashville so far this season and are in first place in the NHL's Central Division. Nashville remains in fourth place.

The two teams will go at it again Saturday at PNC Arena.