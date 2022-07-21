Preds sign ex-Hurricanes forward in free agency

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Nashville Predators dipped their toes into the free agency pool and ended up with a Hurricane.

Ex-Carolina Hurricanes forward Nino Niederreiter will be calling Smashville home.

The 29-year-old forward scored 24 goals and dished out 20 assists for the Hurricanes last season during their playoff run.

Niederreiter was signed to a two-year contract worth $8 million.

The Swiss forward will find a home in Nashville's lineup joining his fellow countryman Roman Josi on the ice.