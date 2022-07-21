Watch Now
Preds sign ex-Hurricanes forward in free agency

Predators Niederreiter Hockey
Karl B DeBlaker/AP
FILE - Carolina Hurricanes' Nino Niederreiter (21) waits for a face-off against the New York Rangers during the second period of Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, May 26, 2022. The Nashville Predators have signed forward Nino Niederreiter to a two-year, $8 million contract in their biggest free agency move since keeping forward Filip Forsberg off the market. General manager David Poile announced the signing Thursday, July 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker, File)
Posted at 4:56 PM, Jul 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-21 17:56:31-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF)  — The Nashville Predators dipped their toes into the free agency pool and ended up with a Hurricane.

Ex-Carolina Hurricanes forward Nino Niederreiter will be calling Smashville home.

The 29-year-old forward scored 24 goals and dished out 20 assists for the Hurricanes last season during their playoff run.

Niederreiter was signed to a two-year contract worth $8 million.

The Swiss forward will find a home in Nashville's lineup joining his fellow countryman Roman Josi on the ice.

