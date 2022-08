NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Single-game tickets for the upcoming Nashville Predators' season will go on sale August 15.

The tickets will begin going on sale at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.

Nashville will play 12 games on Saturday in Smashville during the 2022-23 season.

The Preds also play 12 games on Tuesday, nine games on Thursday, 4 times on Monday, twice on Friday and one game on Sunday.